David H. Miller, 84-year-old resident of Seguin, Texas, formerly of Little Falls, MN, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at his residence. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at The Alliance Church in Little Falls, with Pastor Ryan Olson officiating. Burial will be in Darling Cemetery northwest of Little Falls. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. David Herbert Miller was born on May 2, 1937 in Wahpeton, ND, the son of Dr. Herbert and Berieth (Johnson) Miller. He graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. David was married to the love of his life, Lorraine in 1962, and they spent 52 years together before her passing in 2014. David started developing software for the health care industry in the early 1960’s. He designed some of the earliest timesharing applications for hospitals and insurance companies including, Lutheran Hospitals and Homes Society and Blue Cross in several states. David and Lorraine had two sons, Paul and John, and were involved in many churches throughout their lives, leading youth groups and Bible studies in North Dakota, Ohio, Washington, and Texas. They were generous with their time and touched many lives. David is survived by his sons, Paul (Amanda) Miller of New Hampshire, John (Jennifer) Miller of Colorado; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; sister, Jan Glander; brother, Robert Miller, and several nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Lorraine.
