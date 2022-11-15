David "Dave" Gilson, 83-year-old resident of Brainerd, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home in rural Brainerd.

Funeral service held on Friday, November 18 at 10:00 A.M. at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Visitation held from 8:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. Burial held at 1:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls on Friday, November 18. Military rites conducted by the Little Falls V.F.W. Post #1112. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to CHI Cancer Fund: St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.

