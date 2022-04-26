David G. Schulte, of The Villages of Florida and Elk River, MN, passed away on January 1, 2022 in The Villages of Florida.
Interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 3pm. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Frosty's in Pierz at 4pm on Friday, May 6th.
Dave was born on November 14, 1949 in St. Cloud, MN to Henry R. and Jeanette M. (Carlson) Schulte. At the age of 5, Dave's family moved to Lastrup, MN where he attended grade school and graduated from Father Pierz Memorial high school in 1967.
Dave attended school at the University of Minnesota before joining the military and serving in Viet Nam. He married Ba T. Nugyen in Viet Nam. They had two sons, Mark David Schulte and Nicholas Van Schulte. They later divorced. On November 28, 1992, he married Linda Walsh-Schulte. Dave worked construction for a brief period before entering into real estate. Dave was a successful realtor and developer.
Dave is survived by his loving wife Linda of 29 years; sons Marc and Nicholas (Svetlana); grandchildren Haven, Sophia and Kirill; stepsons Tim (Amy) Walsh and Ian (Angie) Walsh; step grandchildren Cullen, Carsen, Lydia, Connor, Gavyn, Cayden, Cece, Mackenzie; sisters Sherry Skochenski, Patricia Woitalla, Susan Sand, Elaine (Danny Johnson) Litke and Tammy (Dave) Saehr; brothers Richard (Diane) Shulte and Roger (Annette) Schulte. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; father-in-law Dennis Herman; sister Jeanne Schulte and brother Henry Schulte Junior; brothers-in-law Dan Litke, Arthur Woitalla and Allen Skochenski and his nephew Brad Skochenski.
Dave was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
