David Edward Cook I, 79, of Sun City, Arizona, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, December 4, 2022. David was a loving and devoted husband, a dedicated father and an amazing grandfather and great-grandfather during his time with us.

He was born on April 9, 1943, to Clarence and Ruth (Albright) Cook in Granite City, Illinois, and grew up on a small farm near Foley, Minnesota. At the age of 12, his parents, sister and brother moved to Silver Bay, Minnesota. David was the first recipient of the Athlete of the Year honor at Silver Bay High School, where he graduated in 1961. He attended St. Cloud State College (now known as St. Cloud State University), where he played football and graduated in 1965 with his degree in accounting. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Eighth Army Finance and Accounting office in Seoul, South Korea, from January 1967 to August 1968. After discharge from the Army in April 1969, David went to work for Minnesota Power and Light in Duluth in June 1969. He retired from the company after 32 years.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.