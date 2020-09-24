David E. Rekowski

David E. Rekowski, 64-year-old resident of Fort Ripley, MN, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at his residence surrounded by loved ones after a long, courageous battle with cancer. A celebration of life was held September 19, 2020 at his home in Fort Ripley, with pastor Keith Thompson officiating and music by David Ringwelski and band. David will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

