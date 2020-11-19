David “Dave” E. Larsen, 80 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls. A private family service will be held at a later date. The Dave Larsen family would like memorials sent to: Diamond Willow Assisted Living, 1401 5th Ave NE, Little Falls, MN 56345 Dave was born July 27, 1940, in Swan River Township to the late Donald and Jessie (Nieman) Larsen. Dave was raised with his eight brothers and sisters in Swan River Township and attended District 45 Elementary and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1958. In 1960, Dave married Barb (Breda) on July 13th. They had three sons, Kevin, Steve and Scott and lived in Little Falls, Minnesota. Dave started his career working at the Ford plant in St. Paul to which he stated “The best part of the cities was looking at it in his rearview mirror”. He moved on to Sunbeam Bread in Little Falls, delivering bread, and then delivered milk for Sanitary Milk and Dairy. On July 1, 1967, Dave was hired as a police officer for the Little Falls Police Department, where he worked until retiring 30 years later, in 1997. Throughout Dave's life, he played in three different Polka bands – James Beniek Band, Dave Willie Band, and The Country Polkateers, playing the saxophone and clarinet. Dave loved life and he had a love for animals, tame or wild. He raised, trained and shipped Labrador Retrievers all over the United States. He also raised and trained Arabian and Belgian horses. Dave also loved woodworking and always had projects going in his woodworking shop. Every Tuesday, Dave had coffee with friends at the bakery, then every Wednesday morning, had drinks and homemade desserts made by his wife with his friends in his workshop. Dave was also a member of First Lutheran Church. Dave is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Barbara (Breda); his sons, Kevin (Carol) Larsen, Steve (Anita) Larsen, and Scott (Onalee) Larsen; grandchildren, Allison Larsen, Kelsey Larsen, Zackary Larsen, Maddison Larsen; step-grandchildren, Paul and Jennie VonderHaar, Chris and Amanda Szczodroski; step-great-grandchildren, Sam VonderHaar, Haley Klassen, Ava Szczodroski, Piper Szczodroski; siblings, Janet (Robert) Kalina, Vivian Larsen, Dennis (Sandy) Larsen, Darrell (Arlene) Larsen, Judy Heisick, Janelle (Larry) Parks, June (Gayle) Plumski; and many nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Jessie; brother, Donald. Jr., Larsen; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and George Petersen and brother-in-law Steve Heisick. A special thank you to the staff at Diamond Willow for all of the wonderful care provided over the years.
