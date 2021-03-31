David Arnold Seelen, Sr., 63 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. David Arnold Seelen was born on November 20, 1957 in Little Falls, MN to the late Francis “Shorty” and Florence “Helen” (Kay) Seelen. David is survived by his children, Josh Seelen (Pam Leonard) of Chaska, MN and David Seelen of Nevis, MN; granddaughter, Raylee Seelen; siblings, Caroline Miller of Little Falls, MN, Nancy Beto of Little Falls, MN, Donald (Joan) Seelen of Alexandria, MN, Beverly (Gary) Beto of Royalton, MN, Shirley (Tim) Bird of Little Falls, MN, Roger Seelen of Little Falls, MN, and Connie Seelen of Little Falls, MN; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Florence Seelen; siblings, Kenneth Seelen, Thomas Seelen and Barb Okroi and niece, Nicole Seelen.
