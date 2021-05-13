Dave D. Boyd, 69-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Randall Presbyterian Church in Randall, MN with Rev. Michael Hartwell officiating. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Church. Caring for Dave and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. David was born on February 14, 1952 to the late Frank and Clara Dove in Sioux Falls, SD. He grew up and attended school in Glencoe, MN, graduating with the Class of 1971. After graduation, he continued his education at Ridgewater College, earning a degree in welding fabrication. Dave began his career at Swaris Manufacturing in Lester Prairie, MN as a welder for 18 years. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Cathy Noga in 1973. The couple lived in Glencoe, MN for 41 years where they raised their children Jason and Jennifer until 2014 when they relocated to Little Falls, MN. Dave enjoyed fishing, riding his ATV, gardening, watching his favorite TV show Heartland and loved every minute of spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. David is survived by loving wife, Cathy Boyd of Little Falls, MN; children, Jason (Melissa) Boyd of Norwood Young America, MN and Jennifer (Michael) Lashinski of Fort Ripley, MN; grandchildren, Dominic (Kayla) Austin, Brooklyn, Landan and Corbin; great-grandchildren, Liam and Jasmine; siblings, Connie (Al), Reada (Mike) and Nate; and stepparents, Leon and Mavis Boyd. Dave was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Clara Dove; sister, Toni and brother, Lee.
