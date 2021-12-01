Darren Roger Colombe (K9) passed on November 20, 2021 at 9:49am in Gilbert, AZ.
A memorial service will be held on December 11, 2021 at 11am at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN.
He was born on November 6, 1966 in St. Paul, MN to Roger and Joyce Colombe.
He was survived by his wife Debi Colombe; his children Jamie (Joe) Lindahl of Belle Plaine, MN, Julie (Ryan) Barthelemy of Weatherford, TX, Jennifer (Greg) Davis of Rochester, MN, Jessica (Royce) Rayman of Plymouth, MN, and Justin Colombe of Royalton, MN; his parents Roger and Joyce Colombe of Little Falls, MN; his brother Quintin (Pam) Colombe, and sister Jennifer (Brian) Sevre both of Zimmerman, MN; his sister-in-law Nadine (Mike) Fraki of Baxter, MN and brother-in-law Todd (Shawn) Quick of Parkers Prairie, MN; his eight grandchildren, niece and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, father and mother-in-law, and brother-in-law.
Darren liked to spend his time with family, ride motorcycle, and ATV. He was a carpenter most of his life and could build anything. He would always be happy to lend a hand or start a new project. He enjoyed bonfires, camping, fishing and shooting. His life greatly impacted many people in Minnesota and Arizona and he will be greatly missed.
