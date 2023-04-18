Darrel VanDenheuvel

Darrel Joseph VanDenheuvel, 71, of Little Falls, passed away on April 15, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family.
Services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Randall, with a visitation starting one hour prior to services.
Darrel was born on June 29, 1951, in Little Falls to Joseph and Dorothy (Posch) VanDenheuvel, where he grew up on the family farm. After graduating in 1969, Darrel worked road construction before taking over the family farm. He had started driving truck at age 15 and went back to that career in the mid-eighties and continued until his retirement. After retirement, he went back to his passion of farming. Darrel was always just a phone call away and was always there to help anyone who needed it. He inherently knew how things worked and had a gift for analyzing and fixing anything mechanical. He was a great loving father and grandfather that instilled a strong sense of work ethic and morals in his children. He taught by example how to be the type of person that does the right and honorable thing. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Darrel is preceded in death by his parents and sister Janice.
He is survived by his children, Tina, Jason (Annalee), Rebecca, Sam (Megan), and Charity; 10 grandchildren; and siblings, Ron, Darlene, Eddie, Roger, and Gary.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Randall.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.