Darrel Eastman, 61 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 and from 10:-11 a.m. on Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Darrel (Stub) Roger Eastman was born on March 19, 1959 in Little Falls, MN to the late Roger and Henrietta (Haradon) Eastman. He passed away suddenly, with family by his side. Darrel went to school in Little Falls and joined the Army in 1979, serving in the military for 31 years. He was stationed several places in the United States, Germany, Alaska and Kuwait. Darrel was united in marriage to Mary LeMieur on February 12, 1982. Mary passed away in 1992. On October 14, 1993, he married Char Reaves and they lived on the family farm until his death. Darrel loved to go to New Mexico, catering with the Gorka family, making doughnuts with his sister, Arla and giving his nieces and nephews a hard time. He loved deer hunting, the Christmas parade in Harding and taking his granddaughter, Red with him to ride on the float. He enjoyed watching western movies with his wife Char, and taking his grandson Austin on UTV rides. Darrel cherished all of his grandchildren. Darrel is survived by his wife, Char Eastman; son, Jessie Eastman; daughter, Sonya Eastman; step-daughters, Melissa (Jere) Lemke, Gaylene (Dave) Witucki, Tonya (Shaun) Schraut; 17 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Tatona) Eastman; sisters, Audrey (Pete) Yourczek, Arla (Wayne) Eastman, Bev (Larry) Koval, Bonnie Eastman, Linda Eastman and many nieces and nephews. Darrel was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary; parents, Roger and Henrietta Eastman; brothers, Pat Eastman, Mike Eastman, Jerry Eastman and nephew, Patrick Eastman.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.