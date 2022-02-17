Darnell M. Froelich, 79-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Milaca Elim Meadows Health Care Center in Milaca, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM on Monday, February 21, 2022, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN with Father David Maciej officiating. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM on Sunday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz and from 10 to 11 AM on Monday at the church. Parish Prayers will be at 6 PM. Caring for Darnell and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN.
Darnell was born on March 4, 1942 in Lastrup, MN to the late Robert Sr. and Agnes Boser. She grew up on the Boser Family Farm north of Pierz, MN. She attended Memorial High School, where she graduated. Darnell was united in marriage to Vernon Froelich on May 15, 1962 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. Together they farmed north of Pierz for many years where they raised their children. Darnell also worked outside of the home at various locations, including Gruber's Market in Genola, Mel's Plumbing and Heating in Pierz.
In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards (4 point smear), bingo, setting puzzles and listening to polka music with Vern. Darnell was a very quiet person, keeping to herself and just cherishing the conversation of others around her. She was a lifetime member of the St. John Nepomuk Christian Women and St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. Darnell was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Darnell is survived by her children, Nancy (Larry) Medek of Pierz, MN, Donnie (Michelle) Froelich of Freedhem, MN, Daryl (Debbie) Froelich of Pierz, MN and Sharon (Tony) Soligny of Ogilvie, MN; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Katelyn) Froelich, Rob (Tasha) Froelich, Becca (Dustin) Fritzlar, Ben (Sammi) Froelich, Chris (Amanda) Medek, Marla (Ellery) Medek and Hannah (Chris) Fisk; 11 great-grandchildren, Tony Slipp, Lee Froelich, Carson Froelich, Maddison Froelich, Myles Froelich, Madisyn Sergeant, Eli Sergeant, Ava Fritzler, Krew Fritzler, Kara Froelich and Warren Froelich.
She was preceded in death by loving husband, Vernon Froelich; parents, Robert Sr. and Agnes Boser; sisters, Marion Stangl, Delores Haekenkamp and brother, Leonard Boser.
