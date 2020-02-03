Darlyne Palashewski, 77 year old resident of Sobieski, MN passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Good Shepherd Senior Living in Sauk Rapids, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stanislaus Parish Cemetery. A visitation will was held on Saturday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Darlyne Rose Sobiech was born on March 3, 1942 in Little Falls, MN to the late David and Florence Sobiech. She attended school in Swanville where she graduated with the Class of 1960. Darlyne was united in marriage to Jerry Palashewski on April 15, 1964 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN. The couple made their home on the Palashewski family farmstead in Swan River Township. She worked alongside her husband farming and raising their four children. After her children were grown she cared for and watched the area neighborhood children for many years. Darlyne enjoyed watching the MN Twins, shaking dice, playing bingo and getting together with friends monthly to play cards. She also had a green thumb and loved growing flowers and tending to her large vegetable garden. Most of all she loved to cook for her family and friends, hosting many holidays and family gatherings throughout the years. Darlyne was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, in Sobieski. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Laurie (Rick) Roy of Farmington MN, Greg (Pam) of Clear Lake MN, Scott of St. Cloud, MN and Brian of Burnsville MN; grandchildren, Matt (Jean-Marie) Roy of Portland OR, and Kelsey (Dylan Kurth) Roy of Eagan, MN; siblings, Corrine (Dennis) Johnson of Burnsville, MN; Richard (Julie Mock) Sobiech of Apache Junction, AZ, Bob Sobiech of Little Falls, MN, Leone (Gregg) Chirhart of Sobieski, MN; Allan (Debi) Sobiech of Ft. Ripley, MN; and many nieces and nephews. Darlyne also had a special place in her heart for the Doug and Mary Mielke family, Nick, Nathan, Justin, Jenny and Tyler and their families. Darlyne was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry in 2018; parents, David and Florence Sobiech; niece, Cara Jo Bonte.
