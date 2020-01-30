Darlyne Palashewski, 77-year-old resident of Sobieski, MN passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Good Shepherd Senior Living in Sauk Rapids, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stanislaus Parish Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Darlyne Palashewski
To send flowers to the family of Darlyne Palashewski, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
9:30AM-11:00AM
9:30AM-11:00AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church - Sobieski
9406 Church Cir
Little Falls, MN 56345
9406 Church Cir
Little Falls, MN 56345
Guaranteed delivery before Darlyne's Visitation begins.
Feb 1
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, February 1, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church - Sobieski
9406 Church Cir
Little Falls, MN 56345
9406 Church Cir
Little Falls, MN 56345
Guaranteed delivery before Darlyne's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.