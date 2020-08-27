Darlene C. (Spieker) Mrozek, entered her eternal life on Monday, August 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving husband and family at the young age of 74. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Joseph Herzing officiating. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Her faithful journey began on June 2, 1946 in Bertha, MN to Gerald and Anna (Schmidt) Spieker. She was the oldest sister of their 10 children; six brothers, three sisters and one angel sister. Darlene married the love of her life, Phil Mrozek on June 15, 1964. They were blessed with 56 years of marriage and together they had five beautiful children and raised them in their hometown of Little Falls, MN: Becca Mrozek-Scott of Apple Valley, MN, Roberta (Chuck) Tichy and their six children of Apple Valley, MN, Netta (Jason) Mrozek Hodgkins and their four children of Shakopee, MN, Rae Mrozek and her three children of Little Falls, MN, Rory (Jessie) Mrozek and their six children of Sartell, MN. Her interests included reading, camping, quilting, cooking and spending precious time with her family. She was a devoted Catholic and an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Darlene’s love of children showed throughout her 40 years of childcare. She was greeted in heaven by her loving parents and infant sister, Geraldine.
