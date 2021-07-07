Danny E. Slimmer, 64-year-old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2021 in Meeker, CO. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, MN with Father Virgil Helmin officiating. Burial will take place in Annunciation Parish Cemetery in Mayhew Lake, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 and from 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, MN. Caring for Danny and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Danny E. Slimmer was born on April 19, 1957 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Harry and Virginia (Richardson) Slimmer. He grew up in the Swanville area where he graduated from Swanville High School with the Class of 1975. After graduation, he enrolled at Alexandria Vocational College and obtained a degree in welding. Danny was united in marriage to Diane VanHeel on January 30, 1976 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN. He had various jobs throughout his life some of which include mechanic at Rice Automotive, salesman at Bristow’s Sports and the St. Cloud Honda House. Danny also worked for Landwehr Construction and was currently employed by Burski Excavating in Rice, MN. In his free time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, snowmobiles, and four-wheeling. He was also an avid race fan. Danny raced motorcycles from 1981 until 1989 and after he quit racing, he enjoyed watching any type of racing. He was an animal lover but his family was always his top priority, especially his grandchildren whom he dearly loved. He will forever be remembered for his generosity of always willing to lend a helping hand, especially if there is a small engine involved. Danny was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Danny is survived by loving wife, Diane Slimmer of Royalton, MN; children, Melissa (Brian) Tenvoorde of Sartell, MN and Steven (Karen) Slimmer of Rice, MN; sisters, Brenda (Wayne) Korman of Rice, MN and Kim (Dale Spiczka) Slimmer of Burtrum, MN; and grandchildren, Kaylee (Luke) Bettin, Cole Tenvoorde, Maralyn Slimmer, Adelyn Slimmer, Olivia Slimmer, and Isabella Slimmer. Danny was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Virginia Slimmer and sister, Lori Rahn.
