Danny “Doc” Hildebrant, age 74 of Little Falls, passed away on March 10, 2021 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17 at St. Mary’s Church in Little falls. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Danny “Doc” was born on September 4, 1946 in Clark County, South Dakota to Dean and Pauline (Duckworth) Hildebrant. The day after he graduated from Aberdeen High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served his country as an aircraft mechanic. In 1978, he started his own business “Doc’s Auto Service” in Little Falls owning and operating it for over 30 years until retirement in 2011. He married his beloved wife, Shirley Carlson on April 28, 2001. Doc was a loyal member to the Lone Eagle Auto Club, serving in various roles. He loved his family, restoring old cars, attending car shows, and his many trips to Deadwood, South Dakota with Shirley. Doc very much enjoyed his fishing trips on the Missouri River and snowmobiling in Northern Minnesota. Doc had a gentle and kind soul, always showing compassion for others. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Survived by wife of 19 years, Shirley; children, Jennifer (Brent) Bristlin of Detroit Lakes, Dean of Sauk Rapids, Paul (Jennifer) of Alexandria, Lora (Ben) Huhn of Hickory, NC; Shirley’s children, Sherri (Gary) Dullinger of Staples, Terri Sufka of Sauk Rapids, Matthew (Maureen) Sufka of Rogers, Eugene (Angie) Sufka of Anoka, Jennifer Hallerman of Watkins, Paula Sufka of Little Falls; grandchildren, Craig Bristlin, Allison Bristlin, Nathan Hildebrant, Zoee Hildebrant, Mason Hildebrant, Camden Hildebrant, Henley Huhn, Hayden Huhn; eight of Shirley’s grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeanette Nehls of Princeton, Fran Mulhern of Clinton, MO; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by parents and daughter, Carrie Hildebrant.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.