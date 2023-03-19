Daniel Stangl, 78-year-old resident of Pierz, died Friday, March 17, 2023 at his home in Pierz.

Celebration of Life held on Saturday, March 25 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Time of gathering held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Saturday at the funeral home. The burial will be held at a later date in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Flensburg, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Pierz Area Food Shelf.

