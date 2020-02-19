Daniel S. Peine, 56-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the church. Daniel Steven Peine was born on January 27, 1964 in Little Falls, MN to Herman and Mary Jane (Kowalzek) Peine. He was united in marriage to Mary Diebel on May 23, 1992 in Randall, MN, where they settled until eventually moving to Little Falls in 2002. Dan worked at Hennepin Paper Mill until its closing in 1998. He then went to work with Eagle Construction Company as a mason. Dan loved the outdoors, whether cutting wood or archery and bird hunting. A favorite pastime was fishing on Shamineau Lake in his favorite “Warrior” fishing boat. Dan always enjoyed his time spent around the campfire telling “tall tales” with family and friends. He was active in the Little Falls Archery and Fishing Leagues. Dan was known as a hard worker, and was generous with his time, always willing to help others. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Dan is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Joshua Schreder, Daniel Peine and Alex (Stephanie) Peine, all of Little Falls; grandchildren, Daniel, Liam, Asher, Benson, and Lenna; parents, Herman and Mary Jane Peine of Pierz, MN; brothers, Carl Peine of Little Falls and Don (Judy) Peine of Pierz; other family and friends, including close friends, Kent Ginter and Wade Wittwer. Dan was preceded in death by his son, Michael Peine; and his grandparents.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.