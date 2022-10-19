Daniel S. Huismann, 89 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at St. Otto's Care Center. A graveside committal service will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m., with Pastor Beth Pottratz officiating. Caring for Daniel and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
Daniel Steward Huismann was born in the fourth month, the eighth day of 1933 in Breckenridge, MN to the late Ernestine Steward and Herbert Huismann. He was united in marriage to Josephine N. O'Malley on November 17, 1973 in Monument, CO. Dan entered the U.S. Air Force in 1953. He was stationed at Mountain Home Air Base, Idaho, where he worked as an aircraft mechanic. While serving, he earned a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal. He was released from active duty in April, 1957. Dan moved to Palmer Lake, CO, where he served as a firefighter and police officer. While there, he also worked in construction for 20+ years. In 1975, Dan moved to Onamia, MN with his wife Jo, where they farmed. The couple relocated to Pierz, MN in 1979 and continued to farm until 1990 when they moved to Little Falls, MN. The couple was very active in the Morrison County Social Services Foster Care System. He finished his career as a 10+ year Personal Care Attendant for a group home in Little Falls, MN. Dan enjoyed many things in his life including farming, woodworking, mechanical work, electrical work, fire fighting, police officer, his sweets, car rides, sarcastic arguing, many games of cribbage, but most of all the time spent with friends and family.
Dan is survived by his sons, Daniel Huismann II (Jane Montgomery) of Palmer Lake, CO, Kevin Jones (Dawn) of Onamia, MN, Steve Bochow (Shelly) of Pierz, MN; sisters, Gloria Overall of California and Janis Driskell of Montana; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dan was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Huismann; mother, Ernestine Huismann; father, Herbert Huismann; son, Harry Paul Bochow; brother, Kenneth Huismann; sisters, Sharron Shogren, Carol Hall and Lorraine Moss.
