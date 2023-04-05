Daniel L. Lokker, 64 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at his residence. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 4 p.m., at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m., on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel. Caring for Daniel and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
Daniel Louis Lokker was born on May 5th, 1958, in Pike Bay Township in Cass County. At the age of 4, Daniel was adopted by the late Kenneth and Lillian Lokker. He had 2 daughters, Heather and Brooke, with Diane Huerkamp, and the couple later divorced. Daniel worked on the road doing construction, building apartment complexes and ethanol plants throughout South Dakota, Iowa, and Southern Minnesota. He moved to Little Falls in 2014. In his free time, Daniel enjoyed hunting, especially deer and birds, fishing, watching sports, especially the Minnesota Vikings, Wild, and Twins, a local happy hour, and would never turn down a Bud Light. Daniel loved spending his free time with his children and grandchildren.
Daniel is survived by his daughters, Heather (Joshua) Rose Lokker-Peterschick, and Brooke Nicole Lokker; grandchildren, Jayden and Breklyn Peterschick, and Mason Johnson; and special friend, Sharon Kedrowski.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Lillian (Kindler) Lokker.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.