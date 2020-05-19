Daniel J. Stanek, 90 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home. Services will be held at a later date for Daniel. Daniel J. Stanek was born February 24, 1930 to the late Joseph and Mary (Waltman) Stanek. He attended elementary school at Elmdale, Sobieski, and District 9 in Swan River Township, and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1947. Daniel then attended Rail Road School in Minneapolis and worked for the railroad for a short time. He then was a co-owner of Stanek Oil Company. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1950 until discharged in 1954. He served aboard two aircraft carriers, the USS Leyte and the USS Tarawa with Carrier Air Group 3. He was also stationed in Florida. Military ribbons awarded were the Korean Service, United Nations Defense, Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct, China Service and Navy Occupation. After discharge from service in 1954, he farmed for a short while. Daniel then worked for the Little Falls Daily Transcript until employed by U.S. Post Office in 1957 until his retirement in 1985. He enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, and woodworking and was a life member of the VFW and DAV. Dan is survived by seven children; Bryan of Bloomington, Alan of East Grand Forks, Debora of Pine River, Todd of Eveleth, Susan of Maplewood, Tom of Brainerd, and Megan of Becker; 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Dan was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Mary Stanek; one son, Christopher; two brothers, Otto and Clarence; and two sisters, Irene and Cecelia.
