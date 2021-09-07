Daniel "Dan" William Nelson

Daniel William Nelson was born November 17, 1949, in Little Falls, Minnesota, to George and Bertha Nelson and passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Bishop, Texas at the age of 71. Dan grew up in the Freedhem area, attending school and graduating from Little Falls High School in 1967. Dan joined the U.S. Navy in July 1970 and was honorably discharged in 1990 after serving 20 years, retiring off the U.S.S. Mississippi. The next step in Dan’s career was his work for the United States Postal Service as a carrier and processing clerk, working with them until the spring of 2019 when he retired for the last time. This retirement enabled him to devote more time to humanitarian efforts, offering assistance to everyone in need. He and his wife, Cherrie, delighted in providing fresh fruits and vegetables as well as healthy meals for those unable to provide these essentials for themselves on a regular basis. Committed and dedicated to those he loved, Dan was a caring man who would try to help anyone out who was in need. He was also a very committed Christian, most currently a highly valued member of University Baptist Church, Kingsville, Texas. He was a church trustee; he loved tending to the church grounds, maintaining safety protocol such as updating fire extinguishers, and even lovingly preparing the Lord’s Supper for fellow believers every week. He rarely missed a church meeting or event and could always be counted on to take pictures or videos of church services, even mailing copies out to those unable to attend in person. Dan was a devoted husband and father. He was happily married to his bride, Cherrie Ann Thomas Nelson for 26 years. His children, who will remember their dad as a man of his word, one who made a commitment and kept it, are Becky (Mat) Clark, Tiffiny Bradley, Crystalyne Nelson, David Nelson, and Wendy Nelson; he is also survived by his grandchildren, Tyler and Jeanine; brothers, Melvin (Teresa) Nelson and Marvin (Carolyn) Nelson; and sisters Sharon (Ray) Paulsen and Loretta (Gerald) Bertrand. Dan is preceded in death by his parents, George and Bertha Nelson of Little Falls, Minnesota and his infant daughter, Angel. A funeral service was held on September 2, 2021, at University Baptist Church in Kingsville, Texas, in the care of Turcotte-Piper Mortuary with interment at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life gathering at Ray and Sharon Paulsen’s at 11:00 AM on October 9, 2021.
Daniel "Dan" William Nelson
November 17, 1949 - August 14, 2021
