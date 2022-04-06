Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, April 11, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, MN for Daniel "Dan" Frederick Booth. Dan passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. The Reverend Ronald Weyrens will be the celebrant. The urn will be interred at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery Columbarium. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Monday all at the gathering space at St. Francis Xavier Church.
Dan was born on October 3, 1949, to the late Frederick and Mary (Yorek) Booth in Little Falls, MN. He grew up in rural Little Falls on a farm and graduated from Little Falls High School. After high school, he attended St. Cloud Technical College for a machinist. He was united in marriage to Judy Czech on October 28, 1972, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobeski, MN. Dan worked as a machinist at Brown Boveri. After Brown Boveri closed, he pursued a second degree in business from the St. Cloud Technical College. Dan was hired as a Procurement Specialist at Northern States Power/Xcel Energy before having to medically retire.
Dan loved fishing, camping, trap shooting, hunting, listening to music, playing guitar, singing, and had the gift of gab. He also enjoyed traveling, trying new restaurants and spending time with his family, especially his four grandchildren. Dan also loved pickles, Judy's dumplings, her homemade chocolate chip cookies and his family favorite cow pies.
Dan is survived by his wife Judy of 49 years; daughters, Michelle Booth of St. Cloud, Sandy Kostreba (Bruce) of Holdingford, Cheryl Peterson (Tom) of Sauk Rapids; four grandchildren, Garrett and Korin Kostreba and Gavin and Rylee Peterson; siblings, Bernie (Jim) Borash of Rice, his twin brother, David (Patty) Booth of St. Cloud, Raymond (Cathy) Booth of Little Falls, Fred (Lenore) Booth of Avon and Barbara (Lyle) Czech of Maple Grove; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Mary Booth.
