Daniel D. Dickmann, 70-year-old resident of Freedhem, MN, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.
Please join us for lunch and sharing of stories on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN. The celebration of life will continue from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Dan and Mary's farmhouse, 17791 225th Avenue, Pierz, MN. This date was very precious to Daniel and Mary, as it would have been their 52nd Wedding Anniversary. Caring for Daniel and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Daniel Dean Dickmann was born on August 16, 1952 in Little Falls, MN, the son of the late Walter and Erna (Axel) Dickmann. He graduated from Little Falls High School, where he met the love of his life, Mary Rudek. Daniel and Mary were married on April 12, 1971. Daniel spent his life doing what he loved, farming. He spent his entire life on the farm in the burbs of Freedhem, MN. One of his proudest accomplishments was when his farm was featured at the World Dairy Expo in France in 1990. Daniel's zest for life was love for his family, farming and fishing. He especially loved spending time with his family fishing at their cabin on Smith Lake and fishing trips to Canada.
Daniel will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary; sons, Justin (Klava) Dickmann of Denver, CO, Joshua (J Marie) Dickmann of Freedhem, MN; daughters, Jennifer (Darren) Solem of Esko, MN and Jessica (Jesse) Cochran of Little Falls, MN; grandchildren, Desiree (Nick) Elizabeth (Brendan), Jazmine, Daizy, Jonathan, Evalynn, Olivia and Amelia; siblings, David (Karen) Dickmann, Gary Dickmann, Patti Dickmann, Debra (Kenny) Otremba and Brian Dickmann and many nieces and nephews, in-laws and special friends.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Erna Dickmann; son, Luke Dickmann; sister-in-law, Linda Dickmann and mother-in-law, Marilyn Rudek-Kirschbaum.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.