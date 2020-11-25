Daniel "Bone" Hudalla

Dan was born March 7, 1949, in Long Prairie, to Andrew and Thelma (Lang) Hudalla Sr. He graduated in 1967 from Browerville High School and was drafted in 1969. Dan served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1971. He was a dedicated hardworking man. He worked for many years on a bridge crew doing bridge construction and other various construction jobs over the years. Dan enjoyed hunting and fishing, shaking dice, and loved listening to music. He really enjoyed going to We Fest and Moondance Jam events. He also enjoyed attending local sporting events and Browerville Days. Dan loved having a good time and enjoyed telling stories. He loved to laugh as well as make others laugh. He was always willing to lend a helping hand without ever expecting anything in return. He was a member of American Legion Post 12 in Long Prairie and Christ the King Church in Browerville. Bone is survived by his children, Stacey Hudalla of Foley and Jason (Judy) Hudalla of Pierz; grandchildren, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Zac, Haylee, Tom and Hunter; siblings, Andrew (Joan) Hudalla, Gloria (Gary) Gunderson, Carrie (Debbie) Hudalla, Jeff (Diane) Hudalla, Terry Hudalla and Roger (Susan) Sampson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew, Sr. and Thelma; brothers, David and Gerald “Red” and sisters, Fleury Karolus and Becky Hall. Dan made friends everywhere he went. There is not a town in Minnesota that someone doesn’t know who “Bone” was. He is loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.