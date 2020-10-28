Danial H Ripperger, 70, passed away peacefully at his home in San Ramon, CA on Oct 23rd, 2020 while being surrounded by family. Danial was born in Indianola, IA on Aug 2nd, 1950 to Russell and Nettie Ripperger. From an early age, he had to overcome challenges related to a heart defect that he was born with. Fortunately for him, a new procedure to correct this was just becoming available in the state of Iowa, open heart surgery. In 1956 and at 5 years old, Danial was one of the first people to undergo open-heart surgery in Iowa. He was also one of the few early surgery recipients to survive the procedure and was the last surviving member of that group. Danial attended and graduated from Mankato State University. This is where he met his first wife, Peggy Duff. They had been married for 39 years until her passing in 2010. Together they adopted a son, Travis, from South Korea. Danial worked many jobs during his life. From being a District Executive for the Boy Scouts of America, to working the overnight shift of a local gas station in Little Falls, MN, to being a manager of the call center for Fingerhut, Inc in St. Cloud, MN. He enjoyed any type of work that allowed him to interact with and talk to people. His last job was that of an insurance salesman in San Jose, CA. One of his greatest joys was being able to watch his granddaughter Rayne, practice golf and compete in local golf tournaments around the San Francisco Bay area. After his first wife Peggy, passed away, Danial met and fell in love again to Alice Marks. They would go on to get married in 2015. Danial is survived by his wife, Alice. His son Travis (Hongja) and his granddaughter Rayne. His two sisters, Terri (Jerome) Stewart and Sue (Cal) Mitchell. At Danial's request, the family will hold small memorial services in Indianola, IA and Farmington, MN which are being planned for during the summer of 2021. Once arrangements have been made closer to that time, a notice will be sent out. In lieu of flowers, Danial would like donations made on his behalf to your local hospice care providers.
