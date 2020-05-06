DeNae A. Samler, 65-year-old resident of Florence, AZ, formerly of Randall, MN, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Chandler Regional Hospital in Chandler, AZ. Funeral services for DeNae will be held at a later date, after current restrictions are lifted. DeNae Ann Sanders was born January 11, 1955 in Little Falls, MN, the daughter of the late Eldon D. Sanders and Viola G. Venske. DeNae lived her early years in California. She loved celebrity watching and often times was found at her father’s place of work, the Century Plaza Hotel in Beverly Hills. She would attend the Academy Awards Ceremonies and meet stars like Sonny and Cher, Lorne Greene and VP Spiro Agnew. She graduated from James Monroe High School, Sepulveda, California, Class of 1973. On August 30, 1975, DeNae married Robert Samler, Sr. in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stillwater, MN. The couple moved to Randall, MN in 1976, where DeNae became an instant mother to Robert Jr., Robine, Jeff, and Greg. Tonya and Matthew soon joined the family in 1977 and 1978. Throughout her years in Randall, DeNae was an active member and involved in many community organizations including the Randall JC Women of Today, Randall-Cushing Lioness, and Randall VFW Auxiliary. She also enjoyed participating in the LF Bowling League and the Randall fishing league. Summers were special to DeNae and Sam, they had a seasonal camper on Shamineau Lake and spent many summers enjoying time with family and fishing. DeNae worked at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN for 20 years in several positions including Switchboard and as a Mental Health Secretary. After retiring from St. Gabriel’s Hospital in 2000, the couple sold their Randall home and traveled extensively in the US, camping and following the Nascar circuit, especially her favorite driver, Jeff Gordon. In 2004, they settled down in Casa Grande, AZ. Once in Casa Grande, DeNae worked at Horizon Health as a Mental Health Secretary for 12 years. In 2015, she moved to Florence, AZ. She was a member of Christ the Victor Church in Florence, AZ. DeNae’s greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family and the many friends she met throughout the years. DeNae Samler is survived by her sons, Jeff (Lynn) Samler of Sauk Rapids, MN, Greg Samler of Pigeon Forge, TN, Matthew (Nicole) Samler of Kodak, TN; daughters, Robine Mayer of Little Falls, MN, Tonya (Kelly) Maciej of Elmdale, MN; daughter-in-law, Kim Samler of Randall, MN; and her partner Clarence “Sonny” Bollig of Florence, AZ; 11 grandchildren, Josh, Cody, Tyler Samler, Amanda Zimmerman, Rick Mayer, Shawna Geving, Ashley Maharas, Grace and Allie Maciej, Noah and Audrey Samler; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Khloe, and Gisele Samler, Hunter and Lucas Samler, Caleb Zimmerman, Carter and Zailey Mayer, Jayden May, Bennet Geving, Mackenzie, Avery, and Kalen Maharas; brother, Jerry (Shirley) Sanders of Champlin, MN; sisters, Connie Kogler of Hudson, WI, Allison (Lorne) Munch of Baldwin, WI, Michelle (Jim) Robinson of Cushing, MN and sister-in-law, Judy Sanders of Deer Park, WI. DeNae was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Samler, Sr.; son, Robert Samler, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Natalie Zimmerman; parents, Eldon and Viola Sanders; brother, Brad Sanders and brother-in-law, John Kogler. Honorary casket bearers are her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Shelley Funeral Chapels, Attention Samler Family, 214 SE 2nd Street, Little Falls, MN 56345.
