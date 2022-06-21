Visitation held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Dana C. Matis, age 63, who passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her home.
Dana was born August 21, 1958 in Buffalo to Richard and Joan (Olson) Hesley. She married Mark Matis on March 17, 1977 in Zimmerman. Dana lived in Becker most of her life, and most recently in Little Falls for the past few years.
She worked in construction for PCI for 12 years and also drove special needs transport for Big Lake Schools. Dana was a member of Becker Christian Center.
She enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, cooking, baking, Fiestaware, celebrating birthdays, hosting and entertaining, and spending time with her grandchildren. Dana was caring, kind, thoughtful, made everyone feel important, and was full of grace and wisdom. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Mark of Little Falls; children, Richard Matis (Faith Bigelow) of Becker, Jacie Matis of Seward, AK, and Jennifer (Lance) Strande of Mora; brother and sisters, Steven (Debbie) Hesley of Big Lake, Debra Othoudt of Isabella, and Diane (Paul) Palmer of Princeton; and grandchildren, Brittany, Chloey, Vincent, Ryker, Dylan, Sean, Tyler, Gage, Shane, and Aaron.
Dana was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Matthew Matis.
