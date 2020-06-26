Dan Smith of Motley, MN passed away on June 23, 2020 at his home. A private family service will be held a later date. Dan was born in Bertha, MN to Melvin and Lillian Smith on April 6, 1954. After high school graduation in 1972, he pursued diplomas/certificates in Tool Making, Mold Building, CNC and Robotics. Early in his career, Dan worked for Mate Punch and Die, but after meeting Terri he moved to Motley in 1989 and worked for McCourtney Plastics (McKechnie Tool), Hutchinson Technology, Ultra Tool, Starrett and finished his career with Donnelly Manufacturing. Dan and Terri were married in Little Falls on November 30, 1991 and lived in Motley their entire marriage excluding 3 years in Hutchinson. Dan loved hunting, fishing, gardening, trips to the casino, a good Bloody Mary, dogs (especially Cuddles, Sophie and grandpuppies Bubba and Cody) and road trips to “see where this road will take us.” He was an easy-going man with a kind heart and gentle soul. He ALWAYS opened the car door for Terri which tugged her heart each time. He would give you the shirt off his back. His laugh came from his toes. He was loved by ALL who knew him, and he will be greatly missed. Dan is survived by best friend and wife Terri; special daughter and son-in-law Traci (Brian) Johnson bound not by blood but by love; daughters Barb, Becky and Andrea; mother Lillian; brothers LeRoy (Cyndi) and Rod Smith; brother and sisters-in-law Larry (Diane), Ken, Greg (Wendy), John (Radonna), Doug (Joelle) and Jeff (Jackie) Zylka and Marlene Mallinson. He had many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father Melvin, sister-in-law Julie Zylka, brother-in-law Roy Mallinson and niece Nikki Smith. A private burial will be held at a later date as husband and wife have chosen to be buried as one. Dan…You were my greatest gift in life. You took my heart with you when you left us….I will love you forever!!...Terri Lynn. Family and Friends may send cards and condolences to Daniel’s wife at: Terri Smith, 32997 County Road #28, Motley, MN 56466. The arrangements for Daniel are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.
