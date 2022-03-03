Dallas Oscar Lintner, 82, of Topeka, KS died Friday, February 25, 2022 at his home with his daughters by his side.
Dallas was born December 15, 1939 at Little Falls, MN, the son of Oscar and Sabina Christine Cohrs Lintner. At the age of 17, Dallas followed his heart to Topeka and married his sweet heart, Chiquita "Chic" Filby on August 31, 1958 at Topeka. She preceded him in death on June 15, 2020.
Dallas retired after 39 years of service at Goodyear Company in Topeka and was a member of United Rubber Workers Union #307. He had many interest over his lifetime including gardening, farming, fishing, motorcycle racing, gun club, bowling, flying small aircraft and sharing beers with his buddies. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, great-grandkids, and many nieces and nephews of whom Dallas and "Chic" would take on many spring break vacations.
Survivors include two daughters, Julie Copeland of Perry, Nancy Jean (Tim) Turner of Topeka; a sister, Merna (Lee) Gustafson and a brother, Kenny Lintner, both of Little Falls, MN; six grandchildren, Elizabeth (Kenny) Nystrom, Maureen (Abib) Drame, Alex Turner, Benjamin (Tiffany) Copeland, Abby Turner, Anya Turner and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Sherry Gustafson and Bonnie Lintner; two brothers, Doug Lintner and Colin Lintner; and a son-in-law, Gene Copeland.
Memorial Celebration of Life held 11:00 AM, Friday, March 4, 2022 at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa. Inurnment follows at Prairie Home Cemetery, Topeka. Memorials suggested to Boy's Town or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. barnettfamilyfh.com
