Odishkwegwaneb, Dale Wind, 65-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on April 8, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Odishkwegwaneb, Dale Wind was born on September 4, 1954 in Cass Lake, Minnesota to Sonny Wind and Dorothy Sam. He enjoyed working with community youth as both a bus and teacher’s aide for Onamia Public Schools. Dale was very competitive while at the same time encouraging others to do their very best. He was a talented athlete and was even known for putting on a pair of roller skates and performing some trick moves! Dale was a player on many baseball, softball, horseshoe, and bowling leagues in the area. Dale liked to spend his time playing bingo with friends, going to the MN Vikings games, and vacationing to Las Vegas. He loved being with his grandchildren and family. He will be greatly missed. Odishkwegwaneb, Dale is survived by his sons, Greg Wind, Jason Wind, Travis Smith, Derek Smith, and Tylor Wind; daughters, Danielle (Dan) Smith, and Tara Smith; brothers, Clyde (Jean) Wind, and Larry Wind; sisters, Eloise Wind and Joyce (Ray) Trudell; and many loving grandchildren, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sonny Wind and Dorothy Sam; son, Dale Wind Jr.; daughter, Shawna Smith; brothers, Duane Wind and Virgil Wind.
