Dale R. Gohl, 35-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at his parents home in Little Falls surrounded by his loving family. A Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March, 6, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN, with Rev. Beth Pottratz officiating. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls. Dale was born on October 17, 1985 in Little Falls, MN. He graduated from Little Falls Community High School in 2004. Throughout his youth, Dale was active in Boy Scouts, where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Luther College in Decorah, IA in 2008. During college, Dale worked as a camp counselor and canoe guide in Iowa and Northern Minnesota. He had a lifelong love of the outdoors and after college, worked for the Forest Service in the Daniel Boone National Forest in Kentucky, and then was the Director of Environmental Education at Camp Ewalu in Strawberry Point, IA. More recently, he worked at Charles A. Lindbergh State Park, as a substitute teacher for the Little Falls Community Schools, and as a job coach for people with disabilities. Dale loved to travel, including a month long trip to Tanzania while he was in college and visits to numerous national parks throughout the country with family and friends. Dale was defined by a kind, loving, and generous nature and this was reflected in his work taking care of the environment and of other people. In his final days, messages and photos poured in from all over, a testament to the many lives he touched. Over the past year, as Dale battled cancer, he exhibited almost superhuman grace, courage, and fortitude; battling to the last, never complaining, and taking comfort in his deep faith and the fellowship of his community at First Lutheran Church, his friends, and his family. Dale is survived by his parents, Michael and Diane Gohl; his grandmother, Selma Gohl; brothers, David Gohl and Daryl Gohl; sister-in-law Martha Klovstad; nephew, Dylan Gohl and niece, Clara Gohl. Dale was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer Gohl and Kurt and Mildred Rebischke. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, we ask for donations in memory of Dale Gohl to either Laketrails (https://laketrails.org/support-laketrails-wilderness-camp/) or Camp Ewalu (http://ewalu.org/make-a-gift/), two organizations that he held dear.
