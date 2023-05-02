Dale Lewandowski, age 81 of St. Cloud and formerly of Gilman, passed away April 29, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family and friends from heart failure.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, May 8, 2023 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Glen Lewandowski will officiate and burial with full Military Honors will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Monday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

