Dale Lewandowski, age 81 of St. Cloud and formerly of Gilman, passed away April 29, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family and friends from heart failure.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, May 8, 2023 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Glen Lewandowski will officiate and burial with full Military Honors will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Monday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
Dale Louis Lewandowski was born February 12, 1942 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Louis and Mary (Kubat) Lewandowski. He attended grade school in Ronneby and graduated from Foley High School, class of 1960 where he played basketball. During high school, he worked for Lewandowski Implement. After he graduated from high school, he attended the University of Minnesota and eventually enlisted in the US Air Force. After the service, he farmed with his parents after his brother Kelly passed away. Dale married Judy Kampa on March 4, 1965 at St. John's Catholic Church. The couple celebrated 58 years of marriage together and raised four daughters; Sherrie, Brenda, Lisa and Terra. Together as a family, they operated Green Acres Dairy Farm in Gilman. Dale was active on several farm boards including; Beef Board, AMPI, ADA and was the recipient of the Outstanding Farmer of the Year award. He also enjoyed tractor pulls, custom combining and all field work. After retiring, the couple moved to Zimmerman where they lived for 28 years. Dale bid septic systems and drove truck for Centra Sota and RDO.
Dale and Judy enjoyed watching their grandchildren at many sporting events. He enjoyed spending time with family and especially his grandchildren.
Left to keep his memory are his wife, Judy, St. Cloud; daughters, Sherrie (Kevin) Chmielewski, Brenda (Rick) Dudek, Lisa (Brian Foss), Terra (Roger) Pohlkamp; grandchildren, Danielle (Tim) Boron, Blair (Eric) Herm, Eric (Mackenzie) Dudek, Megan Dudek, Jordan (Gabbie) Posterick, Paige and Paityn Pohlkamp; three great grandchildren, Jaxson, Ellee and Cooper and brothers and sisters, Joyce (Doug) McMains, Fr. Glen, David (Vicki) MaryAnn (Roger) Worm, Rick, Debbie (Kermit) Gilyard and Colleen (Clint) Corrigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Kelly and granddaughter, Jade on May 8, 2015.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support for the family, no thank you cards will be sent.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.