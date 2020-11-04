Dale Henry Langer (Ace), 71, of New Berlin, WI, left us on October 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Dale was born at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls on March 19, 1949. He grew up in Pierz and graduated from Father Pierz Memorial High School in 1967. He was the son of Wilfred (Pete) and LaVina Langer. Dale was the loving husband of Wendy, father of Dennis (Michelle), Chad (Beth), Benjamin and Luke. Dale was the proud Poppa of grandchildren Noah, Emily, Sydney, Mason, Elisa, Mia and Brody. He is survived by his siblings Gary (Sheila), Glen (Diane), Dean (Sharon) and Sandra Pence (Glenn). He will be truly missed by all. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilfred (Pete) and LaVina Langer and his first wife Diane. A private family memorial service will be held in Wisconsin.
