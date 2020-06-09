Dale George Starr peacefully left his earthly home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 5th, 2020, at the St. Cloud Vet Hospice Care Center with family at his side. Dale was born on November 17, 1931 at the family farm to Minnie (Keehr) and Otto Starr in Lakin Township, Morrison County, Minnesota. At an early age, he developed the work ethic of farm life, and later he went on to establish a beautiful farm for his family from the brush and rocks of eastern Morrison County. He logged logs from the land to build the barn and house. Dale attended the one-room county school near his home through eighth grade and the Milaca High School. He was a Korean War Veteran, and life member of the Wojiak-Talberg Legion Post 602 in Hillman. Dale was an avid out-doors man. He looked forward to annual elk hunting trips with his children and grandchildren. The farm was a mecca for deer hunting. Many seasons there was a gathering of family, relatives and friends nicknamed the “Beaver Gang.” Because Dale directed everyone to a spot where he thought they would have a successful hunt, he was given the title “The General.” He loved to fish, and did so at every opportunity. The family went on many fishing and camping trips to northern Minnesota and Canada. He also fished all over the nation, from Alaska to the Gulf Coast. His love of the outdoors was shared with all who surrounded him. Dale loved his family, and created many memories. Everyone enjoyed when he would reminisce about his life stories. Dale Starr and Rosemarie (Schroeder) were married on August 6th, 1956 at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Ramey, Minnesota where they were both baptized, confirmed, and married. After Rosemarie retired in 1993, they traveled to Alaska, Hawaii, most of the mainland states, the Holy Land, and many European countries. They spent 23 years during the winter months in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. They assisted with many mission trips to Mexico to build churches and homes, distribute food and clothing, and share the gospel. Dale especially enjoyed the little children who gathered around him for hugs. Dale was a talented woodworker. He carved fishing lures, decoys, and animals. He made many family game boards, which he sold or gave as gifts. Left with many memories are his wife of 64 years, Rosemarie, sons and daughters David Starr (North Adams, MI), Donna Herring (Niceville, FL), Diane Colburn and husband Michael (Viroqua, WI), Dan Starr and Sue (Burns) Starr (Hillman, MN), sister-in-law Eleanor Starr (Hillman, MN) and grandchildren: Jasmine Starr, Andrew VonDeylen; Luke, Cole, and Jake Herring; Mitchell, Preston, and Elizabeth Colburn; Alayna and Kyle Starr; and eight great grandchildren. Dale was preceded in death by his parents and three Starr brothers; Murl, Wayne and Russell, and son-in-law Chris Herring. Military services for Dale were held at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Ramey with interment at the Lone Pine Cemetery. The family extends a special thank you to the staff at St. Cloud Veteran’s Hospice Care and Pierz Horizon Health Care for their kindness, care, and sincerity.
