Cynthia “Cindy” Anez, 76-year-old resident of Little Falls passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. The burial will be held on Friday at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27th, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday at the church Cindy (Nimtz) Anez was born on August 27, 1943 in Amery, WI to the late Verd and Ann (Sollman / Nimtz) Hatella. She grew up in Amery, WI and graduated from Somerset High School. She attended beauty school and received her beautician’s license. She met Lloyd “Bud” Anez at the “Pea Soup Days” in Somerset, WI. The couple were united in marriage on November 3, 1962 at Pearl Harbor Naval Submarine Base in Oahu, Hawaii. The couple made their home in Stillwater, MN from 1963-1970 where Cindy worked as a beautician in Stillwater and Dinky Town in Minneapolis. In 1970, the couple moved to Little Falls and Cindy was busy raising the couple’s young family. Cindy was a very active mother and wife, participating as 4-H Leader. She also served on the Morrison County Soil and Water Board for 23 years. She was a member of the area Pork Producers of Morrison County. Cindy was an active participant of MCCL, Mary of Lourdes Elementary School and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Cindy’s priorities in her life were her Catholic faith and her family. She was a devoted wife and supported her children in their many activities. She enjoyed water aerobics, listening to Elvis and dancing the Calypso to her favorite song, La Bamba. Cindy enjoyed horseback riding out west, Christmas bus tours, trips to Branson and the Black Hills, and volunteering at the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota with her husband Bud. Cindy will forever be remembered for her self-giving, compassionate nature. She had an amazing ability to connect with others and loved hearing their stories. Cindy was the very definition of grace and she leaves behind a legacy of love. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lloyd “Bud” Anez of Little Falls, children, Vince (Lisa) Anez of Little Falls, Renee (Todd) Maciej of Little Falls, Douglas (Kelly) Anez of Exeter, CA, Paul (Missy) Anez of Little Falls, Janee (Bob Bobick) Anez of Elk River, Yvette (Dean Robinson) Anez of Little Falls, Joy (Jay) Erwin of Fort Ripley and Tom (Emily) Anez of New London; daughters-in-law, Karen Anez of Little Falls and Kami Anez of Willmar; 42 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gregg (Lynn) Hatella, Scott (Laurie) Hatella and Lynette (Glen) Schleusner. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Verd Anez and Jared Anez; grandson, Vincent Maciej; and sister, Yvonne Nimtz Danielle. The arrangements for Cindy are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. 320-632-4393.
