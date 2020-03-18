Curtis R. Pantzke, 61-year-old resident of Randall, MN, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Curtis was born on November 25, 1958 in Little Falls, MN to Norma (Stoner) Pantzke and the late Edwin Pantzke. He grew up in the Randall area and attended school at Little Falls Community Schools, graduating with the Class of 1976. Curtis worked many years for Tri-City Paving in Little Falls, MN as well as Sanders Construction in Randall, MN. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and loved anything John Deere. Curtis is survived by wife, Audrey (Heinz) Pantzke of Randall, MN; daughters, Kim Pantzke of Brainerd, MN and Sara (Scott) Brodeen of St. Cloud, MN; granddaughters, Sierra, Stella, Poppy and Makena; mother, Norma Pantzke of Randall, MN; twin-sister, Linda Pantzke and siblings, Jerry Pantzke, John Pantzke, Tim Pantzke, Dick Pantzke, Joel Pantzke and Connie Swanson. Curtis was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Pantzke; son, Jessie Pantzke; brother, Steve Pantzke and mother and father-in-law, Ralph and Theresa Heinz.
Service information
Mar 20
Celebration of Life
Friday, March 20, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls
214 SE 2nd Street
Little Falls, MN 56345
214 SE 2nd Street
Little Falls, MN 56345
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.