Curtis Lee Perry, 68-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, passed away at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd, MN on January 19, 2023.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls with a visitation from 12:00 PM to 1 PM Friday. Caring for Curt and his family is the Shelley Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Curt was born on December 18, 1954 in Whitefish, MT to Leroy John and Bernice Eva (Axel) Perry. Curt worked for many years at Weeres in St. Cloud, MN. He had experience in all of the various departments, from sewing/upholstery to final assembly. After Curt retired from Weeres he fondly remembered his time building pontoons and the time he spent with his friends and coworkers. Curt enjoyed trips to the casino with family and friends. He also patronized local businesses with regularity, known by his customary response to "how are you?" with "I'm upright and taking air!"
Curt is survived by the mother of his children, Ginger Fietek; son, Wade Perry of Little Falls, MN; daughter, Ashely Doble of Little Falls, MN; brothers, John (Deb) Perry of Athens, WI and Duane Perry of West Fargo, ND; sister, Barbara Nunnally of Richmond, VA. Curt was the proud grandfather of three grandsons, Blake, Riley and Holden.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.