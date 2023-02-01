Curtis Lee Perry, 68-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, passed away at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd, MN on January 19, 2023.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls with a visitation from 12:00 PM to 1 PM Friday. Caring for Curt and his family is the Shelley Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

