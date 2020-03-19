Curtis Dean Sam, 55-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Visitation will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Interment will be in the Indian Point Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Enimwewidang, Curtis Dean Sam was born on October 29, 1964 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Clarence Sam, Sr. and Patricia Sutton. He liked to spend his time visiting family and friends and going to the casino. Curtis enjoyed traveling, listening to classic rock, and working on cars. Curtis Dean Sam is survived by his daughter, Allison Jones; brothers, Todd Sam, Dustin Sam; sisters, Rhonda (Fran Free) Sam, Jana Sam; granddaughter, Tricia Jones; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers; grandparents; aunts and uncles.
Service information
Mar 19
Visitation
Thursday, March 19, 2020
7:00PM-10:00PM
Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center
43646 Virgo Rd
Onamia, MN 56359
Mar 20
Funeral Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
10:00AM-2:00PM
Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center
43646 Virgo Rd
Onamia, MN 56359
