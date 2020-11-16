Curtis “Curt” F. Hatfield, age 69, of Burtrum passed away peacefully from cancer on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in Burtrum, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 20 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Grey Eagle. Curtis Frank Hatfield was born August 27, 1951 in Iowa City, Iowa to Francis and Evelyn (Anderson) Hatfield. Curt’s parents were on the faculty of Mankato State College, and he graduated in 1969 from the Wilson Campus School of Mankato State. He married his Duck Lake neighbor, Lynn Ruffing on September 7, 1973 in Wells, Minnesota. In 1977, Curt and Lynn moved to Long Prairie and began a family. Curt taught Mathematics and coached boys and girl’s tennis teams at Long Prairie High School for 30 years; passing on his love of the game. He was an excellent tennis player in his own right. He retired to his home on the lake where he spent his time beautifying the place they built. Curt was a talented wood carver and would spend many hours carving logs into art forms with a chain saw. He enjoyed playing tennis and was involved in leagues. He also enjoyed gardening, playing the guitar, and was an avid Minnesota sports fan and would not miss a Vikings game with the family. Survivors include his wife, Lynn Hatfield of Burtrum; daughters, Jessica (Seth) Hovland of Avon and Kristina (Trent) Biniek of Crystal; five grandchildren, Addisyn and Auden Hovland, Waylon and Bo Biniek, and Naomi Hatfield (fiancé, James Lane); and two great-grandchildren, MaLeah Pennington and Maddix Lane. Curt was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Benjamin Franklin Hatfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
