Curtis U-Nek Bradley Jr., 27-year-old resident of Sauk Rapids, MN, passed away on February 9, 2021 at his residence. A Funeral Ceremony was held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Nazhike officiating. Visitation began at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Interment was in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Curtis was born on December 10, 1993 in Minneapolis, MN to Mary Jane Robinson and Curtis Bradley, Sr. He enjoyed being on the reservation and was very proud of his heritage. He was adventurous and loved to travel to different places. He liked driving fast cars. Loved to have debates of opinions, ideas, and facts. Would enjoy making people laugh, watching funny videos, and playing video games. He liked to spend his time with his children, family, and friends. He liked pandering his thoughts and ideas. Working on fast cars, listening to music, and being free-spirited. Spending time helping others. Curtis is survived by his parents, Mary Jane Robinson and Curtis Bradley, Sr.; daughter, Aleigha Bradley; son, Luca Bradley; brothers, Kevin Robertson, Derrick Demps, Luvee Robinson (Karly), and James Bradley; sisters, Tammara D., Rose Bear, and Marcella Bradley (Jeffrey); and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marcella June Boyd, David Bradley, Wayne Bradley, Jennifer Bradley, and Gwendolyn Boyd-Holmes.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.