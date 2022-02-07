Crystal May Wimmer, 36, of Little Falls, Minnesota, was taken too soon on January 30, 2022, after a short but well-lived life. Crystal was born in Little Falls on February 19, 1985. She had a contagious smile that could light up your soul, and the ability to bring positive energy everywhere she went. If you were sad and Crystal was around, you would probably hear her sing loudly, "Be optimistic, don't be so grumpy and when the road gets bumpy, just smile, smile, smile and be happy." Crystal was an artist; she had an eye for detail, and her creativity was a gift she loved to share. She had a love for tattoos. On her arm was written, "it is what it is" as a reminder that sometimes you need to accept the things you cannot change. Most of all, Crystal loved her children and wanted nothing more for them than to have a wonderful life.
Crystal is survived by her three children Zander, Skyler and Alexia; mother, Sheila Poser; stepfather, Tony (Peg) Poser; brothers, Anthony (Tracey) Poser, Tyler Waytashek, Lawrence (Millie) Poser and Jason Poser; sisters, Staci Poser and Britney Waytashek; father of her children, Jason (Amber) Wimmer; nephews, Trevor, Brody and Daxton; nieces, Calianna, Haleigh and Shaylyn; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her brother, Cody Waytashek; father, Wayne Waytashek; and her grandparents.
Crystal's loving heart and giving nature will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 20 at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls, Minnesota from 12-5 p.m. with a sharing of memories at 2 p.m. A GoFundMe page has been set up in Crystal's memory to assist the family with final expenses and to benefit her children.
