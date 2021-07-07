Craig Richard Griffith passed away July 5, 2021 at the age of 60. “Griff,” as he was known by his friends and family, was born on September 23, 1960 (the same day as Bruce Springsteen, which Griff believed was good karma) and lived his entire life in Little Falls. As a kid, he played baseball in the county lot and shot hoops in the backyard every chance he got. In high school, Griff put all that practice into play for the Flyers. He loved being on the court or on the field. In his free time, Griff loved to hunt and fish, hang out with friends and listen to music. As an adult, Griff was a talented carpenter, able to create great works with his hands. He built cabinets, countertops and just about anything else someone wanted. His work was something he took great pride in. Griff built his first home along the river and remodeled his second home on the west side of town. His free time was spent with friends, going to concerts, pontoon rides, camp fires by the river and training his dogs. Griff was a kind and gentle soul. He loved his family, friends, music, sports and his dogs. Griff was just a good guy to hang around with. He was easy to talk to, laugh with or share a good story over a beer. Griff was there when family or friends needed him, always with a smile on his face. He lived a simple life that brought him happiness. In recent years, Griff suffered from mental illness and addiction. These illnesses prevented him from being the person he truly was. Griff was sad, ashamed and embarrassed at what they had done to him, both physically and mentally. Though he tried many times to fight these diseases, they eventually won. Griff would want to be remembered not as he was the last few years, but who he was before the mental illness and addiction took over - as a brother, an uncle, a friend, a buddy. His family is planning a celebration of his life at a later date.
