Craig L. Rahn, 64, of Cushing, MN, formerly of Flensburg MN, passed away June 1st, 2021 at his home. Craig was born May 26, 1957 to Leslie an Carol (Bakken) Rahn in St. Louis Park. Weh Craig was young he was a Golden Gloves boxer. He worked on the oil rigs in Texas and farmed for awhile. He also drove milk truck, potato truck and worked construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. His grandkids were his pride and joy. Craig is survived by his sons, Sam Oman ofCircle Pines, Marshall Rahn of Little falls and Eason (Ashley) Rahn ofRandall,; Brother Doug (Jeanette) Rahn of Cushing and Grandchildren Averie, John, Wyatt and Vivan. He was precedd in death by his parents, Leslie Rahn and Carol Rudolph and brother Dean as well as many friends.
