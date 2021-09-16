Craig "Griff" Griffith

Craig was born September 23, 1960. He passed away on July 5,2021 at the age of 60. Because Griff loved a good party, his family would like to invite his friends and those who knew him to a informal get-together to celebrate. The celebration will be Thursday, September 23 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Little Falls VFW. There will be food, drinks, music and hopefully laughter, just the way Griff would have wanted it.

