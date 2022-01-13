Corrine Blikstad Nelson, 93-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Grove City, MN went home into the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.
Caring for Corrine and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN. Funeral Service held 2:00 PM on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City, MN with Pastor Megan Preston officiating. Burial at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Grove City, MN. Visitation held one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.
Corrine grew up in Dalton and Proctor, graduating from Hillcrest Academy, Fergus Falls in 1946. Corrine then attended Concordia College in Moorhead, graduating in 1950 with a teaching degree in Home Economics and minor in Speech. In 1950, Corrinne came to Grove City to teach where she met Stanley Nelson. On August 10, 1952, Corrine married Stanley in Proctor, MN. Together they lived in Grove City their entire married life. She taught Home Economics, Chemistry, and Physical Education at Grove City High School and in the mid 1950's did a radio program. Corrine then taught Home Economics at Grove City, Atwater High School, and Paynesville Middle School, retiring in 1990. She also created a Grandparents program for students and the local nursing home in Paynesville.
Corrine is survived by her daughter, Karen (Tim) Johnson; two grandchildren, Kristen Johnson and Peter (Stephanie Okash) Johnson; one great-granddaughter, Maizy Johnson; son, Karl Nelson; step-grandchildren children, Dylan (Summer) Roth, Dallas Roth, Keana Roth; step-great-grandson, James Roth.
Corrine was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; parents, Reverend Bersvend and Charlotte Blikstad; and sister, Solveig Rieke.
Corrine was a prayer warrior praying for her family and friends by name daily. May God bless her memory.
