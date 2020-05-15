Cornelia (Jeanne) Billmeyer, 74

Jeanne went to be with our Lord on April 20, 2020 with her husband by her side. Jeanne was born in Pierz, MN on November 12, 1945. She attended Pierz Grade School and Pierz Memorial High School and graduated in 1964. She then worked in various homes in the Pierz are as a live-in caretaker. In 1968, she married Gerald (Jerry) Billmeyer and she traveled with him as an Army wife on many assignments to Germany, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Kentucky and after 23 years they made their home in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Jeanne was a beloved wife and homemaker of 51 years. In 1969, shortly after their marriage, Jeanne met Jerry in Hawaii for their honeymoon where he joined her for one week during his R & R from Vietnam. Jeanne liked to go casino hopping in Arizona and Las Vegas, and enjoyed celebrating her wedding anniversary in Las Vegas. Jeanne traveled most of the 50 states with her husband in the military. She traveled to many European countries, Switzerland being her favorite. Jeanne liked to shake dice and the (Wagon Wheel Saloon) established in her home and won many dice games while enjoying a glass of wine. She enjoyed going to Tombstone shopping and the many breakfast gatherings with friends. She also loved meals on special occasions at Red Lobster with her favorite dessert of cherry cheesecake. Se loved gardening, planting her geraniums in her favorite colorful pots for many years in the front yard. Jeanne loved to cook her specialty spare ribs and bake her German Black Forest Cake. Jeanne’s smiles and charming personality was a blessing to all her guests in her home when cooking her German meals. Jeanne also loved Lacy Rose, her beloved lap baby kitty. Jeanne is survived by her husband Jerry; sisters, Mary (Ray) Lucking, Pierz, MN, Shirley Posterick, Blaine, MN, Adaline (William) Gunther, Pierz, MN; and many nieces and nephews. Jeanne was preceded in death by her brother-in-laws, Ray Lucking, Roger Posterick, William Gunther; sister, Yvonne (Donald) Pick, Fargo, ND; brothers, Roderick Hoheisel and Clifford Hoheisel; niece, Joyce Gunther; and parents, Leonard and Regina (Bahns) Hoheisel. A private memorial service will be held at St. Andrew Parish in Sierra Vista, Arizona at a later date. God hath not promised Skies always blue, Flower-strewn pathways, All our lives through; God hath not promised Sun without rain, Joy without sorrow, Peace with pain. But God hath promised Strength for the day, Rest for the labor, Light for the way. Grace for the trails, Help from above, Unfailing sympathy undying love….
