Corinne C. (Fischer) Bahe, 84, of Belgrade died Monday, March 14, 2022, at her home in Belgrade.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 am Friday, March 25, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Belgrade. Interment at the church cemetery. Visitation held on Thursday from 5-8:00 pm at the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade with a Rosary prayed at 5:00 pm. Visitation continued one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for a later designation. www.hafh.org
Corinne Catherine Fischer Bahe was born on September 11, 1937, at Lastrup, MN, the daughter of Herbert and Irene (Athman) Fischer. She grew up in the Pierz/Lastrup area and attended Father Pierz Memorial High School.
On September 6, 1971, Corinne was united in marriage to Andrew Bahe. They had one child. They made their home on a farm in Elrosa, MN. In 1991, Andrew and Corinne purchased a house in Belgrade where they lived together until Andrew died on July 3, 2004.
Corinne worked on the family farm for 19 years. Her first job was working at Lastrup Creamery as a bookkeeper before working at the Belgrade Feed Mill. She worked as a secretary at John Wiese Ford in Sauk Center for several years and as the Belgrade City Clerk for over 22 years. After retirement, Corrine was elected to the City Council for 6 years.
Corinne was a member of St. Peter and Paul Church in Elrosa and later St. Francis de Sales Church in Belgrade. Corinne served as a member of the Christian Mothers, Rosary group, and served many funeral dinners. She was also active in the Brooten Food Shelf, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #1825, and an American Red Cross volunteer. She was a district officer for Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary District #6 until the time of her death.
Her hobbies included doing word puzzles and going out for coffee.
Corinne is survived by her son, Michael Bahe of Grafenwoehr, Germany; brothers, James (Joanne) Fischer of Lastrup, Eugene (Rita) Fischer of Grey Eagle, and Anthony Fischer of Santa Barbara, CA; sister, Marlene Fischer of Eden Prairie; and step-sister, Georgine (Willie) Nathe of Freeport; and many nieces and nephews.
Corinne was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Ambrose Goebel; husband, Andrew Bahe; and sisters-in-law, Judy Fischer and Ann Fischer; brother-in-law, Robert Heinrich; and stepbrother, Larry Goebel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.