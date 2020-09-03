Cora Ann (Forcier) Wiherski was born on November 1, 1915, the daughter of John B. and Mary (DeGree) Forcier of Belle Prairie, Minnesota. Cora attended country school until having to stop to help the family. She later obtained a GED. Cora was a lifelong member of the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Serving on many committees and was a member of the Christian Mothers. Cora was married to Rudolph Johnson in 1932, their union was blessed with four children, Hugo, JoAnn, Jeanette and James. She re-married in 1946 to Jacob Wiherski, their union resulted in two sons, Jacob Jr. and Douglas. Over the years, Cora worked at Munsingwear, O’ Meara’s, Brunswick and Larson Boat Works. Her favorite job though was being a wife and mother. Cora shined as a caretaker. She cherished her time with her family and loved everyone. She only met a stranger once and was strong in her faith with her Lord and was always willing to share her faith with others and bless them. She was a caregiver and nurturer. Her family remembers playing cards and family meals. She helped care for her grandchildren so her daughter-in-law could go back to school. Her granddaughters have fond memories of playing dress up at her house and dancing in the living room. Cora traveled to Hawaii with her sister Violet, enjoying their time together and the sunsets. Later, Cora helped care for her sister for two years while she battled cancer, never leaving her side. Cora enjoyed a good donut from Pete and Joys, KFC chicken and a good strawberry shake. Cora blessed so many with her warm heart and nurturing ways, her family and friends miss her dearly, but know she is in God’s care. Cora left us here on earth and went to heaven on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. Cora was 104 years old. She is survived by her children, Hugo (Margaret) Johnson of St. Cloud, JoAnn Johnson of Sartell, Jeanette Super of Sartell, Douglas (Jackie) Wiherski of Cushing; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by husbands, Rudolph Johnson and Jacob Wiherski, Sr.; sons, James A. Johnson and Jacob “Jake” Wiherski, Jr. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service Chapel at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. Burial will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.